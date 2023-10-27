PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The First City Art Center and Earth Day Pensacola will host the second annual EcoKids event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First City Art Center, which is located at 1060 N. Guillemard St.

Organizers describe the event as a “fun-filled day of environmental education, hands-on art activities using upcycled materials, food trucks, outdoor activities, music, games, and more.”

The purpose is for locals to “enjoy creative workshops and vendors, reminding the youth in all of us that we are creating a resourceful future together,” organizers said.

