PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare has a special offer through Valentine’s Day. All dogs are free to adopt through Feb. 14.

“By waiving adoption fees, we hope we give everyone in the community the chance to give a pet a forever home” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “We are confident we can help match you and your family with the perfect pet. You can see our available pets online by visiting 24petconnect.com and entering your zip code, or come by in person to meet our pets. If you aren’t able to adopt right now, we encourage you to become a foster or volunteer to help make a difference in the life of a pet.”

The waived adoption fee includes spay and neuter costs, microchips, heartworm tests and initial vaccinations. You can find a full list of adoptable animals at the shelter here.