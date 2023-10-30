PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department and the Florida Department of Health are hosting a “Car Seat Rodeo” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event will take place at Fire Station 1, which is located at 475 E. Strong St.

EVENT LOCATION:

Professional car seat technicians will educate families about car seat safety, how to properly install car seats, and teach parents about proper installation techniques.

The goal is to reduce child injuries and deaths due to improper car seat installation.

Technicians will check car seats for proper fit, child height and weight, seat damage, missing parts, expiration dates and other issues.

Unsafe car seats will be replaced at no cost.

There will be more than 100 car seats at the event for those in need based on their current car seat’s condition. Car seat installation can take up to 30 minutes.

Attendants are encouraged to bring their children to be properly fitted in their car seats.

Car Seat Safety Facts:

46% of car seats are installed incorrectly.

Three children are killed on average daily in U.S. traffic crashes; 487 children are injured daily.

71% of infants and 54% of toddlers are at a decreased risk of fatal injury when car seats are properly used.

45% of 4- to 8-year-olds are at a reduced risk of nonfatal injuries when booster seats are properly used.

In 2017, it is estimated that 325 children under the age of 5 were saved because of the use of child restraints. (Source: Pensacola Fire Department)

ALSO ON WKRG.com: