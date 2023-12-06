PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navy veteran who’s been through a tough year was surprised Wednesday night when he returned home with his family.

Anthony Riley Jr. and his family came home to find their house and yard decorated for the holidays.

“I was just shocked,” Riley said. “I wasn’t expecting any of this. I thought it was someone else’s house for real.”

Riley served in the Navy for 14 years. This will be his first holiday season without his mom, so this was a pleasant surprise that brings some joy to his family.

“I had a rough year losing my mom in the summer,” Riley said. “She would be real happy to see this, so it’s definitely a wonderful feeling.”

His wife Angelica was in on the secret. While they were away watching a movie, volunteers got to work decorating.

This is the 16th year for Florida Power and Light’s program where they surprise heroes for the holidays.

“We just want to do this to show in a small way our appreciation for his sacrifices during this holiday season,” FPL Northwest Florida General Manager J.T. Young said.

FPL gave the family some gifts too and all of the LED lights are energy efficient.