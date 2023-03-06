PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Power and Light is requesting another rate increase to take effect in April if it’s approved Tuesday by the Florida Public Service Commission.

The utility company is seeking higher rates to recover costs associated with hurricane restoration and the volatility of natural gas prices in 2022.

“It’s crazy but that’s what we’re facing,” Florida Power and Light Customer Sarah Setta said. “Things we have no control over and we’re being forced to deal with it.”

Setta lives in Pensacola. She’s worried for her family especially her 85-year-old mother who’s struggling to pay for everything.

“With the bill increasing, with everything else increasing, she can’t pay for her medications so I’m paying for her medications,” Setta said.

In early 2022, some customers’ bills doubled or tripled sparking protests in Northwest Florida.

This year, if the Florida Public Service Commission approves FPL’s proposals, that will mean about an 8 percent increase on your bills that will last for 12 to 21 months starting in April.

“Everybody is affected by this and we’re trying our best to stay sane and polite but still we’re doing everything we can to work for each other,” Setta said.

Setta plans to address the Public Service Commission Tuesday in Tallahassee.

FPL says it’s also proposing a rate adjustment based on a downward revision in projected natural gas prices in 2023. The adjustment would take effect in May and lower typical bills by about $4.43 for residential customers, according to FPL.