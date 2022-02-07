PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A protest was held Monday, Feb. 7 at Pensacola City Hall by residents concerned about a recent hike in their power bills.

Electric bills in some cases have doubled or tripled, and Florida Power & Light customers are demanding answers.

“What do we want? Lower rates,” customers chanted on Monday. “When do we want it? Now!”

About a dozen customers braved the cold and rain to try and get local officials’ attention about the spike in utility bills. A merger between Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Gulf Power came with higher rates approved by the Florida Public Service Commission.

FPL said higher rates and fuel costs are driving up the bills.

An online petition with more than 12,000 signatures has been started to stand against the rate increase.

“The citizens of Northwest Florida can no longer afford their light bill,” said FPL customer Brandy Johnson, who started the petition. “They’re having to choose between medicine and food for their homes and enough is enough. We need someone to step up and change this for us.”

Florida Power & Light has said the bills will go down eventually and they’re working with customers during this time.

“We know how challenging it can be to get a bill that’s higher than you expected,” said FPL Communications Manager Sarah Gatewood. “We understand that some of our customers are challenged with that and we want to help.”

However, those protesting Monday said they want more to be done to lower bills now.

“We were under the impression that our bills would increase $15 for the average customer,” said Johnson. “Now that bills are rolling in, it’s two and three hundred dollars more.”

“I know that there’s rate increases, and we understand that,” said FPL customer Amy Wilson. “But, I think there’s something fudged about everything that’s going on right now. I don’t know if there’s something going on with the meters or what exactly is going on.”

There has been talk about the City of Pensacola creating its own utility, but some officials are skeptical about that idea.

“You think FP&L is charging you a lot for power? The City of Pensacola can probably charge you more,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson. “We’ll find a way. We can do that. I don’t think that would be productive for any of our citizens.”

For now, Northwest Florida residents are finding ways to cut power and their bills until a solution is found.

“There are so many people across Northwest Florida having to unplug items and turn off breakers,” said Johnson. “We never had to do that with Gulf Power. We shouldn’t have to do that with Florida Power & Light.”