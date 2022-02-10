PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida families are continuing to keep pressure on local and state officials to do something about their skyrocketing power bills.

More than 60 people protested outside Pensacola City Hall Thursday evening.

“Our first bill just came in three days ago,” said Mally Hartenstein. “It went to $308 from $160 last month and about $140 as of last year this time of year, it pretty much doubled.”

At this rate, Hartenstein is worried to see what her bill may look like this summer.

“We normally have about $300, $350 in the summer so I’m terrified that it’s going to be $600, $700, almost my house note,” said Hartenstein.

Sarah Brummet with the Pensacola For Public Power campaign wants the city to start its own electric utility.

“We are demanding that they approve the feasibility study but that’s just something that is one step in a long process of taking over for public power,” said Brummet.

Brummet said with a city utility, they’d have someone to hold accountable.

“We would have local control,” said Brummet. “We could recall our officials if they make mistakes about how they run our electric company.”

Florida Power and Light customers knew the rate increase was coming. It was projected to be about $15 for the average household but protesters said bills are double and triple what they normally are.

“Take immediate action to reduce the rates and implement some kind of utility shutoff moratorium for electric bills because folks are getting a one month bill for a thousand dollars,” said Brummet. “People can’t afford that.”

Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier proposed approving a feasibility study when it comes to the city starting its own electric utility. She plans to put it on the agenda when she thinks she has the votes to pass it.