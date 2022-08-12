PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting starts Saturday and there are four mayoral candidates campaigning leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Jewel Cannada-Wynn, who served on the city council for 14 years, said she has more work to do.

“I wanted to finish some unfinished business with the city,” said Cannada-Wynn. “Especially affordable housing. Affordable housing is a passion for me.”

Sherri Myers, a civil rights lawyer turned city councilwoman, said she has a proven track record of fighting for everyone, especially the vulnerable population.

“The reason I’m running is to make sure that nobody is left behind, that everyone benefits from the resources of the city,” said Myers.

Steve Sharp wants to be mayor after decades of experience as a firefighter, deputy and chief of protection services in schools.

“I’m running to me mayor for all of Pensacola,” said Sharp. “I have over 30 years of public service in the community. I’ve been involved in numerous organizations.”

D.C. Reeves is an entrepreneur. He started his own business downtown and said he can make Pensacola even better.

“We tell our friends about it or our family when they come and visit the beach,” said Reeves. “Here are these amazing things about Pensacola but we can do this or do that and it’ll be that much better.”

Early voting will last a week. If one of the candidates doesn’t get more than 50% of the vote on election day, the top two will be on the ballot in November.

WKRG News 5 will be featuring longer in-depth stories on each of the candidates from Monday, Aug. 15 until Thursday, Aug. 19 as they address homelessness, affordable housing, public safety and other issues facing the city.