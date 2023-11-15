PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former elementary school custodian facing child pornography charges has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Deantonio Jackson pleaded no contest to 15 counts and in return, the State Attorney’s office dismissed five counts of the same charge.

Jackson was a custodian at Beulah Elementary School in Escambia County.

He was arrested for downloading more than 200 pictures and videos depicting child pornography. Some of that he viewed while in a school parking lot, according to court documents.

Jackson faces a maximum of 225 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Jan. 25.

