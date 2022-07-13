MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A former lieutenant at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office pled guilty to charges related to his defrauding a 90-year-old woman with dementia.

Scott Haines, 50, pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI while he was being investigated for the defrauding case. Haines admitted in federal court that he took the woman’s rental money and deposited it into his own account, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.

During the course of six years, it is believed he stole about $10,000 from the woman. While in uniform, Haines also took the victim to her attorney’s office where he was appointed the “power of attorney” replacing a family member, according to a state indictment.

When questioned by federal agents, Haines lied to federal agents about his involvement in her finances. Haines also pled no contest to 29 counts of unauthorized use of a computer. In turn, prosecutors dropped larceny and elderly exploitation charges.

Haines was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements and wire fraud, but officials did not say if he was found guilty of wire fraud. Haines will be sentenced Oct. 17, 2022, in Pensacola. Haines faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Haines was also ordered to pay $45,000 in costs. Haines was given five years of probation for his state charges and was ordered to “relinquish his criminal justice certifications,” according to the release.