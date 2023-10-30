PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former dentist will be back in court for a sentencing hearing in January.

Charles Stamitoles pleaded no contest to a felony perjury charge on Monday.

He lied to the court when he violated the conditions of his release. He said he had to go to Mobile for an emergency, but he later admitted he went to Mobile with his wife to buy a car.

Stamitoles faces several battery charges and is awaiting those trials after he was accused of inappropriately touching his patients and employees.

Stamitoles will be sentenced for perjury on Jan. 11, 2024.