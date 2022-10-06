PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Pensacola Catholic High School and Florida State University football standout was arrested in September for several drug charges, according to Pensacola Police.

Officers arrested Devlin Purifoy after he was stopped on Pace Boulevard and LaRua Street. Purifoy was driving with an expired tag and illegal window tint, according to the arrest report.

Once stopped, officers said they smelled fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. According to the arrest report, one officer saw a medium-sized bag of marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. Officers searched the car and found several other drugs including meth, crack cocaine and oxycontin.

Officers found the following items inside the vehicle:

One bag of 10.5 grams of marijuana

$780 in cash

Two blue circle pills marked “M-30” (Oxycontin)

One pink/black colored “Girl Power” backpack that contained multiple bags with residue and multiple boxes of sandwich bags with marijuana residue

One black-colored “AWS” digital scale with marijuana residue

Two Walmart receipts

Two unopened Tracphones from Walmart

Three iPhones

Two cling-wrapped bundles of multiple cigarillos

One bag of 29 grams of methamphetamine

One bag of marijuana

One black tape/blue glove-wrapped bundle containing approximately 10 grams of “crack” cocaine.

One red/black FSU backpack

One black/tan Draco 7.62×39 semi-automatic pistol

One black/metal 7.62×39 magazine

22 7.62×39 rounds

Eight black-colored “Faraday” bags

Multiple clear bags with residue all throughout the vehicle

One clear bag with a small, but usable amount of methamphetamine

One large mason-styled jar containing marijuana residue

A one-pound vacuum-sealed bag with marijuana residue

Purifoy was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of opioid with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment and possession of a weapon while in the commission of a second-degree felony.

Purifoy was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $76,000 bond but has since been released.

Purifoy was a consensus four-star and national Top 10 linebacker in the 2014 recruiting class. He was rated the nation’s number five inside linebacker prospect and the number 19 prospect by 247Sports. He led the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders to a 10-0 regular season record and the number one ranking in Class 5A. He was named the Pensacola News Journal Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and named to the High School Butkus Award Watch List. He committed to Florida State University in Jan. 2013 over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

While at FSU, Purifoy redshirted his freshman season due to an injury, logged reps on the scout team in 2015, missed the 2016 season due to an injury and spent time contributing to the scout team in 2017.