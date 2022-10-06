PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Pensacola Catholic High School and Florida State University football standout was arrested in September for several drug charges, according to Pensacola Police.
Officers arrested Devlin Purifoy after he was stopped on Pace Boulevard and LaRua Street. Purifoy was driving with an expired tag and illegal window tint, according to the arrest report.
Once stopped, officers said they smelled fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. According to the arrest report, one officer saw a medium-sized bag of marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. Officers searched the car and found several other drugs including meth, crack cocaine and oxycontin.
Officers found the following items inside the vehicle:
- One bag of 10.5 grams of marijuana
- $780 in cash
- Two blue circle pills marked “M-30” (Oxycontin)
- One pink/black colored “Girl Power” backpack that contained multiple bags with residue and multiple boxes of sandwich bags with marijuana residue
- One black-colored “AWS” digital scale with marijuana residue
- Two Walmart receipts
- Two unopened Tracphones from Walmart
- Three iPhones
- Two cling-wrapped bundles of multiple cigarillos
- One bag of 29 grams of methamphetamine
- One bag of marijuana
- One black tape/blue glove-wrapped bundle containing approximately 10 grams of “crack” cocaine.
- One red/black FSU backpack
- One black/tan Draco 7.62×39 semi-automatic pistol
- One black/metal 7.62×39 magazine
- 22 7.62×39 rounds
- Eight black-colored “Faraday” bags
- Multiple clear bags with residue all throughout the vehicle
- One clear bag with a small, but usable amount of methamphetamine
- One large mason-styled jar containing marijuana residue
- A one-pound vacuum-sealed bag with marijuana residue
Purifoy was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of opioid with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment and possession of a weapon while in the commission of a second-degree felony.
Purifoy was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $76,000 bond but has since been released.
Purifoy was a consensus four-star and national Top 10 linebacker in the 2014 recruiting class. He was rated the nation’s number five inside linebacker prospect and the number 19 prospect by 247Sports. He led the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders to a 10-0 regular season record and the number one ranking in Class 5A. He was named the Pensacola News Journal Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and named to the High School Butkus Award Watch List. He committed to Florida State University in Jan. 2013 over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
While at FSU, Purifoy redshirted his freshman season due to an injury, logged reps on the scout team in 2015, missed the 2016 season due to an injury and spent time contributing to the scout team in 2017.
