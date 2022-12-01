GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Gulf Breeze attorney was sentenced to one year in federal prison following a May 2022 guilty plea of three counts of tax evasion, according to a release from the Northern District of Florida Department of Justice.

William Carter Elliot, 61, was a former attorney and the sole proprietor of William C. Elliot Associates, P.A., law firm in Gulf Breeze. Elliot plead guilty to three counts of tax evasion from instances in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

On top of a year in prison, Elliot was ordered to pay $211,072 in restitution and $116,896.25 for the cost of prosecution fees. Elliot will have three years of supervised release following his sentence. The first three months will be served on “Home Confinement,” according to the release.

“Devising fictitious loan documents intended to conceal the true facts from the IRS isn’t just

bending the rules; it’s fraud,” said IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge Ron Loecker. “Every

American who pays their taxes should be offended by individuals such as Mr. Elliott who use

similar schemes to avoid paying their fair share. Today’s sentencing should serve as a warning to

others considering following Mr. Elliott’s poor example – the risk of being caught will only

increase.”