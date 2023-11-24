PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Alabama police officer is going to prison in Florida for trafficking methamphetamine.

Isaac Lopez, a former officer with the Flomaton Police Department, pleaded no contest to the charges of trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to court documents.

An Escambia County, Florida judge sentenced Lopez to 10 years in state prison with a seven year mandatory minimum.

In 2020, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida received information that Lopez was trafficking meth and they set up an operation to catch him in the act. Lopez arranged a drug deal with an undercover deputy through text messages.

He was arrested when he met the deputy at a location in Molino. Then he was later fired from the Flomaton Police Department.