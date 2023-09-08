PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County commissioner claims his former political opponent and former county employee stole and released personal information from his cell phone.

The commission voted Thursday night to authorize the county attorney to look into the matter and take action.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said his 2020 political opponent and a former I.T. employee in the county, Jonathan Owens, got ahold of his personal text messages and leaked private information to the public.

Bergosh said that includes text messages with personal information about his family and some employees’ private medical information.

“The only thing I want to do is protect the people who have sensitive medical data on my phone because no one has the right to have that,” Bergosh said. “Certainly, not a former employee who outta know better.”

The FBI is looking into the allegations.

Owens was at Thursday night’s commission meeting but he did not want to comment.