ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former employee of an Escambia County business was arrested after he allegedly stole $300,000 worth of equipment and a utility truck from them, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis Hill, Jr. is accused of breaking into his former place of business and stealing construction equipment, electronic equipment and a utility truck. The equipment he allegedly stole totaled over $300,000

Deputies found the abandoned, wrecked utility truck on Chisholm Road. The truck was also found with gasoline doused on it but there was no sign of a fire. Deputies were able to get a search warrant for Hill’s home, which is where they said they found all of the stolen items.

Lewis was allegedly out on bond for aggravated assault and was wearing his GPS ankle monitor during the break-in. Deputies were able to see that Hill was at the business during the burglary and at the truck crash site. Lewis was charged with burglary, stealing the truck, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.