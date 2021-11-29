Former ECSD employee sentenced for sexual battery involving student

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida judge has sentenced a former Escambia County School District employee to serve time in prison for sexually assaulting a student hundreds of times for more than a year.

Susan Weddle, 42, will serve six and a half years in state prison followed by five years probation. After she’s released, she’s been ordered to have no contact with the victim or his family and she’s not allowed to work or volunteer anywhere with children. She has also been designated a sex offender.

Weddle sexually assaulted a 15-year-old Tate High School student several hundred times in multiple locations off-campus.

In the arrest report from 2019, it says Weddle had a sexual relationship with the boy. She told deputies she resisted at first admitting it was wrong then she gave in after he persisted. She showered him with gifts including an iPhone, necklace and bracelet. He said they were just gifts and not payment for anything.

The student was close friends with Weddle’s teenage son and it all started after a party at her house.

Documents show at the time of her arrest, Weddle was a technology specialist for the school district.