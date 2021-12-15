Former detectives will work to solve cold case homicides in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will launch their new cold case symposium. The symposium will consist of retired law enforcement detectives who will work to solve cold case homicides specific to Escambia County.

Homicide cases are considered “cold cases” when all leads have been followed and there is not enough probable cause to make an arrest.

The team of former detectives will work a total of six cold cases at a time starting February 2022.

Sheriff Chip W. Simmons released a statement about the upcoming cold case symposium:

“We have a number of retired deputies and law enforcement professionals who have offered their expertise in the past. We look to take advantage the years of experience these veteran law enforcement professionals bring. Just because someone is retired, doesn’t mean they have lost their experience and intuition. We hope that our current cold case investigators combined with volunteer experienced retirees, we can help close these cases and bring closure to the families.” Sheriff Chip W. Simmons

If you have worked as a former homicide investigator and would be interested in joining the symposium, you can contact the ESCO or email Colonel David Ingram at doingram@escambiaso.com.