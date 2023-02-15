PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Former Pensacola NFL player Emmitt Smith announced on social media on Tuesday the death of his father, Emmitt Smith Jr.

“The man who inspired me to play the game of football has transitioned to be the lord,” Smith said on Twitter. “I will miss your timely advice but will hold on to the things you and my first love taught me, my brothers and sisters.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, Emmitt Smith Jr., had a reputation for being a tough runner when he played football on the dirt-and-rock field on Cervantes Street in Pensacola.

“With Emmitt, it’s all in the genes,” Escambia County Schools official Horace Jones told the Dallas Morning News in 2010. “With his quickness and elusiveness, Puddin’ could have been just as proficient as Emmitt, I’ve always believed. I’ve always wondered what would have happened if things had been different.”

In 2016, the former Dallas Cowboy’s running back lost his mother. He took to Instagram to describe his “first love.”

“I’ve lost many things in my life but nothing like the loss of my first Love, my mother,” Smith said in an Instagram post in 2016. “My heart is truly aching at this moment because I will never ever hear her voice again. I am so eternally grateful because she left me with so much wisdom that I now share with my kids. As we go through this period of adjustment as a family, I can hear her voice saying get up and get back in the game. Mom, you will be forever missed and always treasured. I love you and thanks for all you have given.”