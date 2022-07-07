ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former fire chief was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a Pensacola businessman.

Brian Keith Easterling was indicted for the First Degree Murder of Michael Evans, 63. Evans was shot and killed inside his Creighton Road shop June 2, 2022, according to the Escambia County District Attorney’s office. Escambia County deputies found Evan’s remains three days later, June 5, 2022.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which showed Easterling walk into the business and shoot Evans. Escambia County deputies believe Evans may have owed Easterling money.

An indictment is a formal accusation of crime, meaning he has not been found guilty of the murder charge.

Currently, the former Baker fire chief is being held without bond and his arraignment will be scheduled July, 8. An arraignment is a formal reading of charges. Easterling will go before a judge to hear the crimes he is accused of committing.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Escambia County District Attorney’s office for clarification on when Easterling was indicted.