ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Ascension Sacred Heart manager was charged with larceny after allegedly using a Sam’s Club corporate credit card for a total cost of more than $800,000.

Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, was charged with Grand Theft over $100,000.

Gilbert’s last position at Sacred Heart was listed as rehab manager, according to the arrest report. He was hired on May 21, 1993, and fired on May 13, 2022. On Aug. 25, 2022, an employee with Sacred Heart reported a theft to the Pensacola Police Department. According to the arrest report, Gilbert was issued a Sam’s Club corporate credit card to make authorized purchases for Sacred Heart and he was able to approve the purchases up to $5,000.

According to the arrest report, the Sam’s Club credit card was used prior to the implementation of Ascension P-card program, which was launched in 2011. The Sam’s Club card should have been turned in once the new program launched, but according to the arrest report, Gilbert continued to use the credit card from 2012 until 2022, with the majority of the charges occurring from 2019-2022, totaling $636,000.

In an email exchange between an employee of Sacred Heart Hospital and Gilbert, he said most of the charges were for a Camp Bluebird, which is a camp Ascension held previous to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a breakdown of the charges made on the Sam’s Club card:

2012: General Supplies (12,175.23,) Gift Cards ($150,) Minor Equipment ($0.00) – Total: $12,325.23

2013: General Supplies ($19,920.19,) Gift Cards ($600,) Minor Equipment ($2,108.39) – Total: $22,628.58

2014: General Supplies ($37,291.47,) Gift Card ($20,533.33,) Minor Equipment ($7,332.58) – Total: $65,157.38

2015: General Supplies ($22,753.58,) Gift Card ($5,537.26,) Minor Equipment ($4,949.88) – Total: $33,240.70

2016: General Supplies ($10,874.12,) Gift Cards ($2,143.66,) Minor Equipment ($2,923.11) – Total: $15,940.89

2017: General Supplies ($21,723.03,) Gift Cards ($1,628.50,) Minor Equipment ($2,825.18) – Total: $26,176.71

2018: General Supplies ($295.38,) Gift Cards ($0.00,) Minor Equipment ($0.00) – Total: $295.38

2019: General Supplies ($50,501.22,) Gift Cards ($25,956.74,) Minor Equipment ($689.62) – Total: $77,147.58

2020: General Supplies ($80,120.17,) Gift Cards ($82,952.11,) Minor Equipment ($3,318.90) – Total: $166,391.18

2021: General Supplies ($109,985.23,) Gift Cards ($115,719.74,) Minor Equipment ($1,498.15) – Total: $227,203.12

2022: General Supplies ($16,087.21,) Gift Cards ($148,207.04,) Minor Equipment ($1,459.90) – Total: $165,754.15

According to the arrest report, Gilbert met with several employees of Sacred Heart to discuss the purchases. Gilbert was unable to provide a clear reasoning for the purchases and asked if he could resign during the meeting. Gilbert was placed on suspension on May 6, 2022, and then fired on May 13, 2022, for theft.

On Nov. 28, 2022, police officers were notified by the United States Customs and Border Protection that Gilbert was departing on a flight from Pensacola on Nov. 30, 2022, with a destination of Oranjestad, Aruba. Gilbert had a returning flight of Dec. 5, but officers were concerned Gilbert may have gotten another flight to another country while outside of the U.S.

Gilbert was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond, but was released the same day, six hours later.