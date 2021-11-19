Food distribution event to give away 20,0000 pounds of food in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Achieve Academy of Escambia is hosting a food distribution event Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. in Pensacola.

The event will give away an estimated 20,000 pounds worth of food to those in need.

Volunteers from the Achieve Academy of Escambia, Jubilee Church, NAACP, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Thoroughly Immersed will help distribute groceries to those in need.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at Achieve Academy of Escambia A SESI School at1403 W St. Joseph Ave. in Pensacola.

The event will last as long as the supplies do.