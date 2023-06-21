ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years on sexual assault charges against a minor, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Sammi-Jo Lorn Combs was sentenced on June 20 and will be serving her term in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Combs entered a plea to the court for one count of sexual battery by a person in familial authority, three counts of lewd or lascivious Battery by a victim from 12-15 years old and one count of child abuse without causing great bodily harm.

Combs was designated as a sexual predator at the time of her sentencing.

On June 17, 2020, an investigation began after the victim disclosed that Sammi-Jo Combs and Larry Steve Snipes had been sexually abusing the victim for three years. Officials said Combs and Snipes were involved in a romantic relationship for years and started sexually abusing the victim when the victim was 11 years old and continued until they were 14 years old.

During the trial of Snipes in May, Combs was called as a witness and admitted that she and Snipes had been sexually abusing the victim.

At Combs’s sentencing, prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said, “A victim of egregious

child abuse like this will never live the same way after their traumatic experience. That is why someone who has abused a child in this manner should never be allowed to carry on with their lives like normal either.”

Snipes was sentenced to serve ten life sentences on May 31, 2023, on multiple sex abuse charges.