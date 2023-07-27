ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida woman was arrested and charged with child cruelty after she was accused of picking a child up by the neck, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 26, deputies were called to a home in Escambia County for a report of child abuse. When they arrived, deputies initially made contact with the reporting person who said they witnessed Aaiyah Dixon, 21, abuse a child.

The report said Dixon began yelling “If you don’t take these kids, I am going to kill her.” It was at that time that Dixon allegedly grabbed the child by the neck with both hands and picked them up from the floor.

The victim told deputies multiple times that she had been choked, according to the report. Dixon was then arrested and charged with child abuse – domestic violence.