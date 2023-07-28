ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman was arrested after she allegedly starved her dog to death, according to an arrest report for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Palafox Street on July 27 for an alleged burglary. Once at the home, deputies did a walk-through with the tenant, Darby King. King and a deputy were walking through the home when the deputy saw a metal dog crate in a small room.

The report said deputies noticed a blanket completely covering the crate so no one could see inside. Deputies said the closer they got to the crate the more they smelled something foul. When the deputy removed the blanket, King allegedly started crying.

Deputies said they saw “dark covered fur and what appeared to be various small bones from an animal.” King was immediately removed from the residence. Deputies said there was no food or water source inside or near the cage.

King was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.