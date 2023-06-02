ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old is facing, among other charges, third degree felony murder after another 16-year-old was shot and killed at a homeless camp on May 26 during an attempted drug deal gone wrong, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Murphy Lane for a “shots fired disturbance” where they found the 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

During the investigation, deputies determined the 16-year-old who died and the other 16-year-old were armed with guns when they tried to buy methamphetamine.

According to the post, the two 16-year-olds pointed their guns at two victims, “threatening to steal their belongings,” when they were told no one at the homeless camp had any methamphetamine.

Another man came up to the the two 16-year-olds and they then pointed their guns at him.

“This action resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the two 16-year-olds and the third male,” reads the release. “During this exchange of gunfire, one of the 16-year-olds was shot.”

Deputies determined the third male acted in self-defense “resulting in a portion of the investigation being ruled as stand your ground.”

In addition to third degree felony murder, the 16-year-old is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of deadly missiles and carrying a firearm.