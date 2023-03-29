PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida gun owners may soon be able to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

The bill passed the House and is expected to pass the Senate this week. Florida will join Alabama, Mississippi and more than 20 other states in allowing permitless carry.

“Getting the government permission slip out of the way is the impetus for this bill,” Sen. Jay Collins said.

The Florida Senate started debate Wednesday. Democrats proposed requirements for gun storage, firearm training and background checks but the Republican majority voted against those amendments.

“Like any parent, I think of my children,” Kerry Kriseman said. “I think of other people’s children. I think of anyone. Gun violence does not discriminate.”

Kriseman is a member of Moms Demand Action in Florida. She saw the news of a shooter killing three children and three adults at a Nashville school Monday and she wasn’t surprised.

“Honestly, I thought here we go again,” Kriseman said. She hopes this tragedy will change some senators’ minds.

“Maybe something in this most recent event will touch them enough to make them say okay we don’t need this,” Kriseman said. “We do not need permitless carry in Florida.”

Bill supporters say if a criminal wants a gun, they will get it regardless. They say this is about freedom.

“Florida will not come between you and your freedom to protect yourself anymore,” State Rep. Chuck Brannan said.

The bill includes millions of dollars for school security and safety programs.

The Senate is expected to vote Thursday. Governor Ron Desantis says if the bill passes, he will sign it into law.