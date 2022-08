Live election results for Pensacola mayor, city council races, Escambia County School Board and other Escambia County contests.

Live election results for Pensacola mayor, city council races, Escambia County School Board and other Escambia County contests.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.