PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida Power and Light customers might see another rate hike on their bills in 2023 because of rising costs of natural gas.

Attorneys for the utility company went before the Florida Public Service Commission during a hearing Friday.

“2022 has seen extraordinary volatility in terms of both duration as well as the magnitude in the swing of the prices for natural gas,” said FPL Attorney Maria Moncada.

For monthly bills averaging 1,000 kilowatt per hour usage, you’ll see about $5 more which was approved last year. If this new hike is approved, that would mean about an extra $10 a month on your FPL bills.

The Public Service Commission will make the final decision after power companies give closing arguments on December 6th in Tallahassee.