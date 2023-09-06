PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Power & Light Company announced a $500 thousand donation to the Baptist Health Care Foundation on Wednesday, supporting the new Baptist Hospital campus.

The Baptist Hospital cafeteria will be named the FPL Energy Café in response to the donation.

It is the largest gift FPL has given in the Northwest Florida region. The donation was funded through the NextEra Energy Foundation.

“At FPL we strive to support those who support others, and we’re honored to be a part of this historic project that will expand state-of-the-art, community-focused health care for the region,” FPL Northwest Florida Vice President and General Manager, and Baptist board member J.T. Young said. “We’re excited to grow our investment in the community and build on our strong partnership with Baptist Health Care, and personally I’m grateful and blessed to be a part of both organizations that serve our community.”