PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Power and Light contributed $20,000 toward the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation’s new Homeschool Academy, according to a NAMF news release.

“Homeschool Academy: The Museum Classroom was initiated by NAMF in January 2023, with a focus on families homeschooling children aged 5 to 18,” the release reads. “FPL’s generous grant will enable NAMF to extend the program’s reach throughout the entire school year, benefiting the homeschooling community.”

FPL collaborates with nonprofit organizations in Northwest Florida with similar objectives. One objective is opportunity, so FPL is focusing on “endorsing educational initiatives that eliminate barriers to growth and foster the development of future leaders in the state” with this donation to NAMF.

“We are thrilled to support their crucial work by offering essential financial resources for acquiring necessary equipment and supplies,” Vice President and General Manager of FPL’s Northwest Florida region J.T. Young said. “This assistance will aid them in delivering a hands-on, interactive learning experience for homeschooled students.”