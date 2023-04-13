(WFLA) — An Escambia County man struck gold during his trip to Publix on Wednesday.

The Florida Lottery announced Earl Evans won a $1 million prize in the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

The ticket was purchased at a Publix supermarket, located at 8684 Beulah Road in Pensacola. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling a winning ticket.

Evans chose to receive the jackpot as a $795,000 lump sum, according to the Florida Lottery. He claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

The odds of winning $1 million jackpot from the Gold Rush game are 1-in-1,925,599. The Florida Lottery said the overall odds of winning the scratch-off game are 1-in-2.59.