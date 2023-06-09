ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who choked a woman until she was unconscious in her home was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey Stokes was sentenced on the charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling with a battery after a jury found him guilty on May 4.

Stokes entered the woman’s home in the early morning hours on June 30, 2022, and choked her until she was unconscious. Stoke’s DNA was found on the woman’s neck and fingernails.

According to the release, Stokes had ten previous felony convictions, including multiple battery offenses. He previously was sentenced to ten years in prison.