ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials released a press release stating a Florida man was sentenced to life in prison for the crime of first-degree murder. Cecil Dwayne Pulliam was sentenced on Thursday, Feb 10 by State Attorney Ginger Madden.

The charge came from a stabbing incident that occurred on North Hayne Street on Dec. 18, 2020, in Escambia County. Pulliam previously served a twenty-four-year sentence in a California corrections facility for sexual-related offenses.

Assistant State Attorney, Alexander Liebmann, who represented the State at the sentencing hearing, argued at the sentencing that Pulliam’s violent actions, criminal history, and extreme lack of remorse demonstrate should be greatly punished.