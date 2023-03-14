ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Circuit Court judge sentenced a Florida man to 35 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections Thursday, March 9 on multiple charges in connection to a November 2021 shooting.

Jordan Jevon Fegins was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony and Discharging a Firearm.

According to the release, Fegins went to the home of the victim on Nov. 3, 2021 and pepper sprayed the victim and then “engaged him in a physical fight.” The victim went towards the neighbor’s home and then Fegins shot the victim through the hip.

Fegins was found guilty as charged by a jury on Jan. 13, 2023.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest and conducted the investigation.