ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for trafficking heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Adrian Kiwane Hale was found guilty of trafficking the three drugs, fleeing police and possessing drug paraphernalia on June 14. He was sentenced the same day.

Hale was arrested in September 2022 after he fled from police following a traffic stop. Police say Hale was caught on foot with a backpack containing “over 150 grams of heroin, over 39 grams of fentanyl, over 14 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and numerous plastic baggies”.

The charges carry more than $1 million in mandatory fines, the release said.

The minimum sentence for the charges was 25 years in Florida prison.