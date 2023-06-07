ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found with cocaine, a gun and cash in June 2022, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Three years of the sentence must be served day for day as a statutory minimum mandatory.

Kendrick Jamar Washington was found with 98 grams of cocaine, a loaded gun and thousand of dollars in cash on June 24, 2022. In March 2023, an Escambia County jury found Washington guilty.

The guilty charges include:

trafficking in cocaine

unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm

possession of firearm during the commission of a felony

According to the release, the court designated Washington a habitual offender and he is ordered to pay $50,000 in mandatory fines under Florida’s drug trafficking statute.

Armed drug traffickers must be held accountable for profiting from the pain and misery they inflict upon our community,” said prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson.