ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Circuit Court judge sentenced Freeman Quyva Lindsey to thirty years in prison for threatening to shoot up Washington High School in February 2022, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

An Escambia County jury convicted Lindsey in February 2023 of town counts of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily harm, conduct a mass shooting, or conduct an acts of terrorism.

The charges stem from texts, public posts and private messages on Facebook sent by Lindsey in February 2022. Lindsey threatened to “shoot Washington High School up” according to the release.

Lindsey was labeled a Habitual Felony Offender and his “thirty-year sentence on this case is to run consecutive any other sentence he is currently serving.”