PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County judge sentenced a Pensacola man to 30 years on June 10 after a jury found him guilty of five charged, including drug trafficking, on April 8, 2022.

The sentence included a 25 year mandatory minimum for trafficking in 28 grams or more in Fentanyl and a 15 year minimum for trafficking in more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s office.

Daryl Leroy Hayes, Jr. was also found guilty of selling cocaine, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer in an agency vehicle with siren and lights activated at high speed, and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 8, 2022, almost a year after the initial traffic stop that resulted in his arrest on April 17, 2021.

Hayes was arrested after he fled a traffic stop in his car last April. After coming to a stop, Escambia County law enforcement arrested Hayes on foot with a backpack containing Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Oxycodone, MDMA, Spice, and a firearm, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s office.