PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man faces up to 30 years in prison for fracturing an elderly Navy veteran’s skull with a “metal pipe or wooden object” in 2021. An Escambia County jury delivered the guilty verdict; Judge Linda Nobles handed down the sentence.

Michael Travis Coggeshall faced charges of aggravated battery upon a person 65 years of age or older with great bodily harm and with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office. Here’s how the news release described the attack:

“On May 13, 2021, the Defendant walked up behind the victim, a U.S. Navy veteran, who was standing at the check-out counter at a local convenience store. Without warning or provocation, the Defendant struck the victim in the back of the head with a metal pipe or wooden object, which caused the victim’s skull to fracture. The incident was captured on store surveillance video, and the Defendant was captured the next day near the same convenience store by two K9 deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.”

Assistant State Attorney Ki Misora McInnis prosecuted Coggeshall. Joshua Timo with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office lead the investigation.