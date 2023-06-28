ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for attempted second degree murder, a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida said.

Joseph Franklin was arrested in October 2022 after Escambia County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had been shot in the chest.

Deputies said they found Franklin “standing on the porch smoking a cigarette and the female victim lying at the defendant’s feet,” the release read.

“The defendant’s actions that day were cold, callous, and depraved,” prosecutors argued. “He showed no remorse for the victim he had just shot.”

Franklin pleaded no contest in April.