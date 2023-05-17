ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he beat one woman in 2021 and another in 2023, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Roman Nathaniel O’Steen was sentenced on Wednesday, May 10 for aggravated battery. The release said O’Steen pled no contest to his aggravated battery charge in March 2021.

O’Steen is accused of choking and punching a woman multiple times in the face before being arrested. While on probation in January 2023, O’Steen allegedly “severely beat and strangled the mother of his child while the child watched.”

During the sentencing hearing for his violation of probation, Christopher Patterson, the prosecuting attorney, said O’Steen should receive the maximum sentence for his “callous actions.”