ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was found with methamphetamine and a gun and cash in July 2022, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Timothy Lamont Howell was also found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on July 8, 2022. Three months later, while out on bond, Howell was arrested again when he was caught with a gun in the waistband of his pants.

The guilty charges include:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Unlicensed Carrying of a Concealed Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana.

According to the release, the court ordered Howell to pay $50,000 in mandatory fines under Florida’s drug trafficking statute.

“The defendant’s blatant disregard for the law and the safety of the community warrants a substantial sentence,” said prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson.