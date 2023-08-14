ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced convicted by jury on Friday for trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence, according to a release from the state attorney’s office.

Aaron Brunson, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in the Florida Department of Corrections by Judge Lee Robinson following the jury’s decision.

The incident was on March 2, 2022, when Brunson was stopped by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic infraction. Before he could be taken into custody, he ran from the deputies.

Once apprehended, a search revealed he had a trafficking amount of cocaine (28 grams or more), a quantity of methamphetamine and a scale concealed in a zippered case in his pants.

Before the incident, Brunson had prior felony convictions for drug possession, drug sales and weapon offenses, according to the release.

Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose prosecuted the case, the release read.