ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after his roommate walked in on him attempting to have sex with his dog, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward George Dare, 35, was charged with sexual contact with an animal.

On Nov. 14, deputies said they responded to a home in Pensacola in reference to an animal incident. Dare’s roommate said Dare had recently gotten a husky and shepherd mix dog named Toby off of Craigslist. On Nov. 13, the witness said he walked in on Dare laying on the bed with Toby, at which time he saw Dare trying to engage in a sex act with the dog.

Due to animal control not being able to respond to the residence, the neighbor housed Toby until animal control could respond. While housing the dog, the witness said Dare asked her to return Toby to him and “promised it would not happen again.”

When deputies talked with Dare, they said he said when his roommate walked in on him, he immediately felt remorse and knew he made a bad decision. Dare said after the incident, Toby seemed uninterested, and got off the bed and walked away from him. Deputies said Dare willingly signed over Toby to them.

Dare was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a bond of $2,500 and Toby was given over to animal control.