ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2020 sexual battery, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Demontra Mitchell, 29, was found guilty of sexual battery in February 2023. He was given the maximum sentence of 15 years in Florida prison Wednesday.

Police said that in October 2020, Mitchell sexually battered a victim at his northwest Florida home. DNA evidence was used to convict Mitchell, the statement from prosecutors said.

“The Defendant’s actions stripped the Victim of all sense of personal security,” prosecutors said. “His actions warrant the maximum sentence of fifteen years in prison.”

Mitchell was also designated as a sex offender.