ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury found a man guilty in connection to an August 2021 sexual battery and kidnapping case, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Billy Ray Smith Jr. was found guilty on January 12 of burglary of a dwelling with a battery, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, petit theft and battery.

According to court documents, Smith entered the woman’s home on Chemstrand Road while she was sleeping on the couch. Smith put a gun to the woman’s head, threatened her, demanded money and “ransacked her home.”

Smith then put the woman in the trunk of her car and raped her at knife point in a “vacant lot.” Smith Jr. then used the woman’s debit card and withdrew money from an ATM and stole the woman’s car.

Court documents said Smith left the woman duct taped to a chair in her bathroom. Smith was seen on video driving the woman’s car, using her debit card and hiding her property behind a dumpster.

“Fingerprint evidence linking the Defendant to the crimes was also located,” reads the release.

Smith is set to be sentenced on March 9. Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the release.