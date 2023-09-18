PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former preacher has received a 60-year prison sentence after he pled guilty to two counts of illicit sexual conduct in foreign places, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Jason R. Moore, 43, reportedly engaged in child sex crimes from March 2013 to February 2016 in the Republic of Fiji. He was arrested in Santa Rosa County in 2022 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and special agents with the Department of Homeland Security.

“As a former preacher, Moore had plenty of access to children in a role that placed him in a position of trust for parents and the community. Taking this dangerous predator off the streets was a priority for our agents. I thank them for their commitment to this case as well as that of our partners. I’m glad to know Moore will be in prison for years to come. Chris Williams, FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge

If Moore lives out his prison sentence, it will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.