ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The report says he was caught with two guns and marijuana.

Isaiah Jamal Collie, 23, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. He remains in jail on a $67,500 bond. He is charged with hit and run, fleeing/eluding police, possession of marijuana, resisting officer and moving traffic violation.

According to the arrest report, Collie was driving recklessly on I-10. A trooper turned on their sirens and lights and tried to pull him over. The report says Collie changed lanes and “illegally passed a semi-truck on the right paved shoulder.”

The trooper said Collie was driving more than 130 miles per hour during the chase.

“The driver of the Infiniti was operating the vehicle in a willful and wanton disregard to the safety of the motoring public,” reads the arrest report.

At one point, Collie slammed on his brakes and drove into the grassy median, made a U-turn and continued driving on I-10, the report said.

Several Florida Highway Patrol cars were attempting to catch up to Collie. He then exited to Nine Mile Road headed north where he ran a red light, the report said.

The report said Collie then lost control of his car after hitting a guardrail and hit a car stopped in traffic. The passenger of the car was injured and transported to the hospital.

Collie then tried to run away back onto I-10 before getting caught by a K9, the report said. Troopers searched Collie’s car and found two guns and 6.6 grams of marijuana.