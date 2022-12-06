ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday.

William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer and aggravated battery on an EMT.

On Dec. 5, officers said they responded to a single vehicle crash at W. Navy Blvd. When they arrived on scene, they saw Taylor’s vehicle, a white Ford F150. According to police, Taylor was walking crossing over the bridge located at Water Street. When officers started to pursue Taylor, he ignored them and jumped across the concrete barrier. Officers said they were able to catch Taylor, but he began to resist them. Ultimately, they were able to detain Taylor.

Officers spoke with the owner of the dealership who said he was inside when he heard the crash. The owner said he walked outside and saw the wrecked Ford truck and while on the phone with 911, walked up to the vehicle to make sure no one was injured. He then saw Taylor walking away from the line of vehicles that had just been struck and yelled at him to stop.

Officers said Taylor was traveling around 70 mph in the parking lot when he hit a vehicle. The vehicle then struck other vehicles, damaging a total of 12.

While on scene, officers said Taylor started to become manic and irate, banging his head on the patrol vehicle. They took him to Baptist Hospital where he called one of the nurses a racial slur, according to the arrest report, and spit in her face.

Taylor was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $103,500 bond.